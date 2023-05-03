The Cleveland Guardians (14-16) visit the New York Yankees (16-15) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (2-1) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (0-3) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (2-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 6.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .321 against him.

Schmidt has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Schmidt will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.2 innings per outing).

Clarke Schmidt vs. Guardians

He meets a Guardians offense that ranks 26th in the league with 113 total runs scored while batting .227 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .341 slugging percentage (29th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 17 home runs (29th in the league).

In four innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Schmidt has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP while his opponents are batting .353.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians' Bieber (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11 and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).

Shane Bieber vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .227 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (20th in the league) with 37 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI over seven innings.

