Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
The Cleveland Guardians (14-16) visit the New York Yankees (16-15) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (2-1) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (0-3) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (2-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 6.84 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- Schmidt (0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .321 against him.
- Schmidt has yet to record a quality start so far this season.
- Schmidt will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.2 innings per outing).
Clarke Schmidt vs. Guardians
- He meets a Guardians offense that ranks 26th in the league with 113 total runs scored while batting .227 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .341 slugging percentage (29th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 17 home runs (29th in the league).
- In four innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Schmidt has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP while his opponents are batting .353.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber
- The Guardians' Bieber (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11 and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in six games this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).
Shane Bieber vs. Yankees
- The Yankees are batting .227 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (20th in the league) with 37 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI over seven innings.
