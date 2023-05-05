On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .260 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 12 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 28 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings