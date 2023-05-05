Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .236.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in six of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Chirinos makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his four games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .128 against him. He has a .64 ERA and averages 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
