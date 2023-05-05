After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Yonny Chirinos) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Bader got a hit in 63.2% of his 95 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games last season (95 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bader drove in a run in 25 games last season out of 95 (26.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He came around to score 35 times in 95 games (36.8%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .229 AVG .270 .277 OBP .310 .340 SLG .372 11 XBH 7 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 25/7 K/BB 37/8 6 SB 11 Home Away 49 GP 46 31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%) 19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%) 4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)