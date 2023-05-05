Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Yonny Chirinos) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)
- Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Bader got a hit in 63.2% of his 95 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games last season (95 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bader drove in a run in 25 games last season out of 95 (26.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He came around to score 35 times in 95 games (36.8%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.229
|AVG
|.270
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.340
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/7
|K/BB
|37/8
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|31 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (63.0%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.3%)
|19 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (34.8%)
|4 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (13.0%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (34.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Chirinos will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In four appearances this season, he has compiled a .64 ERA and averages 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .128 against him.
