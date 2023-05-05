On Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .196.

In 10 of 23 games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this season.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

