On Friday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .196.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings