Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) and the New York Yankees (17-15) at Tropicana Field should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the Rays to secure the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

The Rays will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (1-0, .64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Jhony Brito (2-3, 5.56 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (126 total runs).

The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.53) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule