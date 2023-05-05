Yankees vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +165. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.
Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games. New York's last three games have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 7.7.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.
- New York has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 32 opportunities.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-8
|6-7
|10-4
|7-11
|14-11
|3-4
