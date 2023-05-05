Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +165. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games. New York's last three games have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 7.7.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 32 opportunities.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-8 6-7 10-4 7-11 14-11 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.