Yandy Diaz and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 25th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.

New York has scored 126 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.170 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito (2-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Brito has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts, Brito has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller

