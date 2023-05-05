How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 25th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
- New York has scored 126 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.170 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito (2-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Brito has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- In six starts, Brito has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Cal Quantrill
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Josh Fleming
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.