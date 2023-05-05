Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (17-15) at Tropicana Field on Friday, May 5, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+150). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - TB (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs Jhony Brito - NYY (2-3, 5.56 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 26, or 83.9%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 16-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (88.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-3 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have been victorious in one of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +425 - 3rd

