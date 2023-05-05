The New York Yankees (17-15) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a hot streak against the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field. Willie Calhoun is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Rays will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (1-0, .64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Jhony Brito (2-3, 5.56 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-3, 5.56 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito (2-3) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Brito has not recorded a quality start on the season.

Brito has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this game.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Rays will send out Chirinos for his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen four times already this season, but will make his first start.

He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of .64, a 4.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .571.

