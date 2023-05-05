Yankees vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 5
The New York Yankees (17-15) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a hot streak against the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field. Willie Calhoun is currently on a two-game homer streak.
The Rays will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (1-0, .64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Jhony Brito (2-3, 5.56 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-3, 5.56 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito
- Brito (2-3) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
- Brito has not recorded a quality start on the season.
- Brito has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this game.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos
- The Rays will send out Chirinos for his first start of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen four times already this season, but will make his first start.
- He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of .64, a 4.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .571.
