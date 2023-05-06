On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), with at least two hits five times (15.6%).

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.9% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (69.2%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

