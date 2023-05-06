The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Bader picked up a base hit in 60 of 95 games last season (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those games (20.0%).

He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2022 (10 of 95), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his games last year (25 of 95), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score 35 times in 95 games (36.8%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .229 AVG .270 .277 OBP .310 .340 SLG .372 11 XBH 7 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 25/7 K/BB 37/8 6 SB 11 Home Away 49 GP 46 31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%) 19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%) 4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)