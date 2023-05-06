The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

  • Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Bader picked up a base hit in 60 of 95 games last season (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those games (20.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2022 (10 of 95), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his games last year (25 of 95), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score 35 times in 95 games (36.8%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

42 GP 41
.229 AVG .270
.277 OBP .310
.340 SLG .372
11 XBH 7
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
25/7 K/BB 37/8
6 SB 11
49 GP 46
31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%)
19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%)
4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
