Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .235 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings