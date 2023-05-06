Nate Lashley is the current leader (+2500) at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after two rounds of play.

Wells Fargo Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards

Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET

1:20 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +650

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 2 2nd Round 2 69 -2 3 1 30th

Tyrrell Hatton

Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +650

Hatton Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 25th Round 2 65 -6 6 2 1st

Justin Thomas

Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +700

Thomas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 5 2 16th Round 2 67 -4 6 2 10th

Sung-Jae Im

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +800

Im Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 5 1 25th Round 2 66 -5 6 1 4th

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET

1:20 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +1000

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 7th Round 2 67 -4 3 1 10th

Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Max Homa 13th (-5) +1800 Tommy Fleetwood 10th (-6) +2000 Adam Scott 4th (-7) +2000 Patrick Cantlay 20th (-4) +2000 Adam Svensson 4th (-7) +2200 J.J. Spaun 4th (-7) +2200 Nate Lashley 1st (-8) +2500 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10th (-6) +3300 Taylor Moore 13th (-5) +5000 Gary Woodland 20th (-4) +6600

