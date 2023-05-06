Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- In 56.3% of his 16 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen (3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
