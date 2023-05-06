Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) and the New York Yankees (17-16) clashing at Tropicana Field (on May 6) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (2-2, 4.46 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been victorious in one of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 3.9 runs per game (130 total runs).

The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.59) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule