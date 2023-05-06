Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) and the New York Yankees (17-16) clashing at Tropicana Field (on May 6) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.
The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (2-2, 4.46 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been victorious in one of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for New York is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 3.9 runs per game (130 total runs).
- The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.59) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Rangers
|L 15-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
|May 1
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Cal Quantrill
|May 2
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
|May 3
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
|May 5
|@ Rays
|L 5-4
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Josh Fleming
|May 8
|Athletics
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
