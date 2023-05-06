Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

New York is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

New York has scored 130 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

New York averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.59 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.168 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (2-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 8 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

German has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen

