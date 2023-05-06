How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- New York is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
- New York has scored 130 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- New York averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.59 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.168 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German (2-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 8 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- German has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Cal Quantrill
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Josh Fleming
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
