On Saturday, May 6 at 4:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) host the New York Yankees (17-16) at Tropicana Field. Drew Rasmussen will get the call for the Rays, while Domingo German will take the hill for the Yankees.

The Rays have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+140). The contest's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.66 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 27 (84.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 19-2 (90.5%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in one of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +450 - 3rd

