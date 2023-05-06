Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rays on May 6, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .236/.336/.409 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has collected 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He's slashing .286/.368/.454 so far this season.
- Rizzo brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and an RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Drew Rasmussen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Rasmussen Stats
- Drew Rasmussen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Rasmussen has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
Rasmussen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|9
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|4.2
|9
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Reds
|Apr. 19
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 14
|4.1
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 9
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 18 walks and 18 RBI (35 total hits).
- He's slashing .324/.426/.620 on the season.
- Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Pirates
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Pirates
|May. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .328/.401/.613 on the season.
- Arozarena takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
