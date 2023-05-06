Player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .236/.336/.409 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashing .286/.368/.454 so far this season.

Rizzo brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Rasmussen Stats

Drew Rasmussen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Rasmussen has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Rasmussen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Apr. 30 5.0 9 3 3 3 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 4.2 9 5 5 5 2 at Reds Apr. 19 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 14 4.1 8 5 5 4 4 vs. Athletics Apr. 9 7.0 1 0 0 8 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 18 walks and 18 RBI (35 total hits).

He's slashing .324/.426/.620 on the season.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Pirates May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates May. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 0-for-0 1 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .328/.401/.613 on the season.

Arozarena takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0

