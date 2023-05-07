On Sunday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is hitting .135 with four walks.
  • This year, Hicks has totaled at least one hit in five of 21 games (23.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this season.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In four of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Guerra (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
