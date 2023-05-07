Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 on May 7, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Martin Necas and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes ahead of their matchup at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Prudential Center.
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Hughes is New Jersey's leading contributor with 99 points. He has 43 goals and 56 assists this season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 31 goals and 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
Dougie Hamilton Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Dougie Hamilton has 75 total points for New Jersey, with 22 goals and 53 assists.
Hamilton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Necas' 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina add up to 71 total points on the season.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Sebastian Aho is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 36 goals and 32 assists in 75 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
