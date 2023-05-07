You can see player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Martin Necas and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes ahead of their matchup at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Prudential Center.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Hughes is New Jersey's leading contributor with 99 points. He has 43 goals and 56 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4

Dougie Hamilton Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Dougie Hamilton has 75 total points for New Jersey, with 22 goals and 53 assists.

Hamilton Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas' 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina add up to 71 total points on the season.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Sebastian Aho is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 36 goals and 32 assists in 75 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3

