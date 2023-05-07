On Sunday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 2-for-2 with two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

  • Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Bader had a hit in 60 of 95 games last season, with multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • He went yard in 10.5% of his games last year (10 of 95), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his 95 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He touched home plate in 36.8% of his games last season (35 of 95), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (10.5%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.229 AVG .270
.277 OBP .310
.340 SLG .372
11 XBH 7
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
25/7 K/BB 37/8
6 SB 11
Home Away
49 GP 46
31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%)
19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%)
4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • The Rays will send Guerra (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
