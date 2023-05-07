Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 2-for-2 with two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rays.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)
- Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Bader had a hit in 60 of 95 games last season, with multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He went yard in 10.5% of his games last year (10 of 95), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his 95 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 36.8% of his games last season (35 of 95), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (10.5%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.229
|AVG
|.270
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.340
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/7
|K/BB
|37/8
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|31 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (63.0%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.3%)
|19 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (34.8%)
|4 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (13.0%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (34.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- The Rays will send Guerra (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
