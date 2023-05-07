Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- hitting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .213 with a double and three walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this season (44.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- Guerra (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
