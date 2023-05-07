Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .235.
- In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), Trevino has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In seven games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- Guerra (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
