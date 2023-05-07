The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Sunday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are the underdog (+115) in this matchup with the Maple Leafs (-135).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Toronto and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 43 of 90 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are 13-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Panthers have seven wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Toronto has put together a 10-10 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Florida has 10 games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 7-3 in those contests.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (-139) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+120) 4.5 (-133) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-161)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+115) 3.5 (-120) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-149) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-182)

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.40 3.20

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 6.3 3.70 3.40

