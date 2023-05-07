Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .103 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .188.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings