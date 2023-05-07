Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .103 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Javy Guerra on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .188.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Guerra (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
