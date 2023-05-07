Sunday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, listing them -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime contests as part of a 47-21-14 overall record.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars are 44-7-7 in the 58 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.

In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-11-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 11-8-19 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 46-28-8.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 60 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (49-7-4).

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.