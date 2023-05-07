After batting .323 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Javy Guerra) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Javy Guerra

Javy Guerra TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has a double, two home runs and five walks while batting .245.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

