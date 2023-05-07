Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .323 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Javy Guerra) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double, two home runs and five walks while batting .245.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Guerra (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
