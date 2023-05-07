Yankees vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).
Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-120
|+100
|7.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won 16 of the 25 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64%).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, New York has a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- New York has played in 34 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-22-1).
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-8
|7-8
|11-4
|7-12
|15-12
|3-4
