The New York Yankees (18-16) visit the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Javy Guerra will get the nod for the Rays.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Guerra - TB (0-0, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (5-0) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 1.35 ERA this season with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across seven games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javy Guerra

The Rays will look to Guerra (0-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.

His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without giving up a hit.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .263 against him this season. He has a 6.30 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 10 games.

Javy Guerra vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .228 batting average, and is 27th in the league with 251 total hits and 25th in MLB action with 133 runs scored. They have the 23rd-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and are 11th in all of MLB with 40 home runs.

Guerra has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out one against the Yankees this season.

