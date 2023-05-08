Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .179 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is batting .143 with a double and five walks.
- Hicks has gotten a hit in six of 22 games this year (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hicks has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (22.7%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.25 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
