After batting .179 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is batting .143 with a double and five walks.
  • Hicks has gotten a hit in six of 22 games this year (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Hicks has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.25 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.