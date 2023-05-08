DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .279.
  • LeMahieu is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in 13 games this season (41.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.25).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
