DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .279.

LeMahieu is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 13 games this season (41.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings