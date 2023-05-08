Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader -- 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)
- Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Bader picked up a hit in 63.2% of his games last season (60 of 95), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (20.0%).
- He went yard in 10 of 95 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 95 (26.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He came around to score in 35 of his 95 games a season ago (36.8%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (10.5%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.229
|AVG
|.270
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.340
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/7
|K/BB
|37/8
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|31 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (63.0%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.3%)
|19 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (34.8%)
|4 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (13.0%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (34.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
