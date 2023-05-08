Harrison Bader -- 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

  • Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Bader picked up a hit in 63.2% of his games last season (60 of 95), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (20.0%).
  • He went yard in 10 of 95 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bader picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 95 (26.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He came around to score in 35 of his 95 games a season ago (36.8%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (10.5%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.229 AVG .270
.277 OBP .310
.340 SLG .372
11 XBH 7
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
25/7 K/BB 37/8
6 SB 11
Home Away
49 GP 46
31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%)
19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%)
4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
