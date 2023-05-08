Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .203 with a double and three walks.
- In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), Kiner-Falefa has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this year (15.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.25 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 5.06 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
