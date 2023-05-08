After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .222 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), Trevino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

