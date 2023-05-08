The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. The Oilers are the favorite, with -180 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +155 moneyline odds.

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-180)

Oilers (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are 6-11-17 in overtime matchups on their way to a 50-23-9 overall record.

Edmonton has 41 points (17-9-7) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has taken nine points from the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (3-9-3 record).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals 69 times, and are 52-10-7 in those games (to record 111 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-11-4 to register 48 points.

In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 35-10-4 (74 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 19-14-7 to register 45 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 14-9-23 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights registered only one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-9-2 (four points).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 56 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (51-3-2).

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games this season and has registered 39 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 31-7-5 (67 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 21-16-3 to register 45 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

