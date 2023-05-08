The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and an RBI), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .202 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 46.7% of his games this year (14 of 30), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

