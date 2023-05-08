Monday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (18-17) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (8-27) at 7:05 PM ET on May 8. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Yankees, who are favored by our model.

The Yankees will call on Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) against the Athletics and JP Sears (0-2).

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 16 (61.5%) of those contests.

New York has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -190 odds on them winning this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 65.5% chance to win.

New York has scored 140 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule