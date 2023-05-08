How to Watch the Yankees vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics take on Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 42 total home runs.
- New York ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .384.
- The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
- New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 140 (four per game).
- The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- Yankees hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- New York's 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.178).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nestor Cortes Jr. gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, April 30 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Cortes heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cortes has put up five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Javy Guerra
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Josh Fleming
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
