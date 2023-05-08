Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Athletics on May 8, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Brent Rooker and others on the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Monday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Nestor Cortes Jr. Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Cortes Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Cortes has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
Cortes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|4.2
|5
|7
|7
|7
|4
|at Twins
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 20
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 9
|5.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torres Stats
- Torres has six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 walks and 12 RBI (29 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .242/.338/.408 slash line so far this season.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has recorded 36 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.
- He's slashed .283/.374/.465 on the year.
- Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rays
|May. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 29 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .319/.439/.692 on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 36 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.338/.348 so far this season.
- Ruiz takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .279 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|at Royals
|May. 5
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
