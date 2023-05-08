The New York Yankees (18-17) and Oakland Athletics (8-27) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Rays, and the Athletics a series win over the Royals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (3-2, 4.91 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-2, 5.06 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

The Yankees' Cortes (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday, April 30 in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.182 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Cortes has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (0-2) takes the mound first for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.

Sears enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Sears is looking to record his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

