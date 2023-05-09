How to Watch the Devils vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are on top 2-1 in the series.
Tune in to watch the Devils and Hurricanes square off on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|8-4 NJ
|5/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|6-1 CAR
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.
- The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
