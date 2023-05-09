Yankees vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and Brent Rooker are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, who meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
The Athletics are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-225). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.
Yankees vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-225
|+180
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have put together a 17-10 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).
- New York has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
- The Yankees have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-22-1).
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-8
|7-9
|11-5
|8-12
|15-13
|4-4
