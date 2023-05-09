Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Athletics on May 9, 2023
Player props are available for Gleyber Torres and Brent Rooker, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Schmidt Stats
- Clarke Schmidt (0-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, Schmidt has not yet earned a quality start.
- In seven starts this season, Schmidt has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|4.1
|6
|2
|0
|4
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|10
|5
|5
|8
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|3
|3
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 18
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 12
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torres Stats
- Torres has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 13 RBI (31 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .250/.343/.444 on the year.
- Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Rays
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has recorded 38 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.
- He's slashed .292/.384/.469 on the season.
- Rizzo heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Rays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rays
|May. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|May. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 30 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .319/.445/.681 so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple and four walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.340/.358 so far this year.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Royals
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|at Royals
|May. 5
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
