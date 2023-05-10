Aaron Hicks -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .153.
  • This year, Hicks has posted at least one hit in seven of 24 games (29.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.31).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Muller (1-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .343 against him.
