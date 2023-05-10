Anthony Davis could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 8, Davis produced 23 points, 15 rebounds and three steals in a 104-101 win against the Warriors.

In this piece we'll dive into Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 21.4 Rebounds 14.5 12.5 14.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA 40.5 41 38 PR 38.5 38.4 35.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 43 23 15 2 0 0 3 5/6/2023 33 25 13 3 0 4 3 5/4/2023 33 11 7 4 0 3 1 5/2/2023 44 30 23 5 0 4 0 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

