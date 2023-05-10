Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (40) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.

Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 80.6% of his games this season (29 of 36), with at least two hits nine times (25.0%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Rizzo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.1%).

He has scored in 16 games this year (44.4%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 18 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

