Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (40) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
  • Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 80.6% of his games this season (29 of 36), with at least two hits nine times (25.0%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Rizzo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.1%).
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (44.4%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
18 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.31).
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Muller (1-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
