Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Athletics.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Torres is batting .348 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 24 of 36 games this season (66.7%) Torres has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in 10 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (47.2%), including four games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.31).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.62 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.62 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .343 to his opponents.
