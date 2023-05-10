Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (on the back of going 3-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .440 with two triples, two home runs and a walk.
- Bader is batting .556 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Bader has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).
- In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 57.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 42.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (100.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller (1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.62 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .343 to opposing batters.
