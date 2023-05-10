On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (on the back of going 3-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is batting .440 with two triples, two home runs and a walk.
  • Bader is batting .556 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Bader has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).
  • In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bader has picked up an RBI in 57.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 42.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Muller (1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.62 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .343 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.