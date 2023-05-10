On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (on the back of going 3-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .440 with two triples, two home runs and a walk.

Bader is batting .556 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Bader has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).

In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 57.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 42.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

